Chatham-Kent OPP seek video of serious crash that closed the EB 401

The public is being asked for help as Chatham-Kent OPP investigate a serious crash that closed down the eastbound lanes of the 401 for nearly five hours late last week.

Around 9:36 a.m. on Jan. 27, police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, just west of Bloomfield Road.

Officers arrived on scene and determined two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one person was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who were on the 401 or on Seventh Line West and may have captured video footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crime-stoppers.on.ca.