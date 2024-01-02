Chatham-Kent organization announces 2024 speaking sessions aimed at women

SheLeads, a volunteer organization dedicated to advancing and empowering all women-identifying people in Chatham-Kent, have announced their mini speaking session series for 2024.

The organization was started last summer by Chatham-Kent residents Dr. Erin TeWinkel, who is a naturopathic doctor, and her friend Randi Bokor Caron.

Dr. TeWinkel says they wanted to create positive change in the community and SheLeads was born through a full-day event held at the Capitol Theatre in Chatham in July 2023.

"SheLeads intention is to educate, empower, inspire and the way we're going to do that is through community. So we threw this big inaugural event last summer which was really successful. We had tons of workshops, and speakers and everyone left the event feeling connected, community and inspired."

TeWinkel says the summer event was so successful that they wanted to keep the momentum going before the next full-day event happening Jul. 6, 2024.

She says many of the speakers have agreed to return over the course of the year to put on another workshop for those who may have missed out before.

"And we're trying to make the workshops as multifaceted. So there's business focused ones, personal focused ones, health focused ones. This just isn't an event for moms, or it's just not an event for health and wellness. We want a little bit of everything so everyone feels included and everyone feels like there's something for them."

She says the 2024 series starts Jan. 11 with Chatham-Kent councillor Alysson Storey who will share her insights and experiences, including a lively discussion.

"What is like to be a woman in politics and how do you manage it, and how do we get more women involved in politics. And how can you even as, not a councillor, but just a person living here, get your voice heard and be active and kind of help change the community you want it to change to."

The SheLeads 2024 Mini Session Series is free for all to attend and made possible through sponsorship by Mainstreet Credit Union.

Other upcoming series include topics such as Social Media 101 ROI, Women’s Moon Cycles with Sound Bath and Imposter Syndrome.

More information can be found here: sheleadsck.com/miniworkshops.

If you would like to attend a mini workshop you're asked to direct message the organizers through Instagram: instagram.com/sheleadsck/.

TeWinkel adds that they would like to expand the sessions to other communities like Windsor or London in the future.