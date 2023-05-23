Chatham-Kent paramedics hit the picket line

About 125 unionized employees with Chatham-Kent EMS Paramedics are on strike.

The workers, who are represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 hit the picket lines at 6 Tuesday morning to back contract demands.

According to a statement from Chatham-Kent EMS Paramedics, it reads, "Chatham-Kent EMS service levels will remain the same and there will be no impacts to our 911-system response."

The statement goes on to say, "we have contingency plans and essential service agreements with SEIU Local 1 and our health care partners in place to maintain paramedic service delivery in the right place, at the right time."

A tentative agreement was reached earlier this year but was rejected by the membership on April 4.

The statement says, the agreement met the union's critical demands and was aligned with comparable paramedic service collective agreements.

The workers have been without a deal since the end of 2022.

Mental health supports, improved benefits and better-defined availability for part-timers are the key issues in talks.