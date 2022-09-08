Chatham-Kent police arrest man for attempted murder

A 28-year-old Chatham Township man has been arrested and faces numerous charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, following an incident on Wednesday.

According to police, on September 7 at 3:16 p.m., members of the Chatham-Kent Traffic Section were conducting traffic enforcement on Pain Court Line in Dover Township as part of the Back-to-School safety campaign.

Officers saw a grey Mazda speeding in the area and tried to get the driver to pull over, but as the vehicle approached the officer, the driver attempted to strike an officer with his car.

Police say the officer managed to avoid getting hit.

Officers on the scene tried to stop the vehicle, but were initially unsuccessful, until a short time later when they managed to stop the vehicle on Irwin Street in Chatham.

Police say the driver was then quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

Through investigation, police learned the man was bound by several prohibitions and conditions and wanted on several warrants.

After a search, police say the man was found to have a replica style handgun which was in contravention of his release order.

The 28-year-old faces 11 criminal counts as a result.

He was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.