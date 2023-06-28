Chatham-Kent Police asking for public's help after pedestrian is struck by vehicle

Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public's help following a car accident.

Police are seeking the public's assistance to those who may have witnessed a car accident involving a pedestrian.

Officials say it happened at the intersection of Lacroix Street and Mary Street in Chatham.

It happened between 4:10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A blue/green SUV was seen northbound on Lacroix Street towards Sandys Street leaving the area.

The pedestrian was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.

