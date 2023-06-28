iHeartRadio
Chatham-Kent Police asking for public's help after pedestrian is struck by vehicle


Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public's help following a car accident. 

Police are seeking the public's assistance to those who may have witnessed a car accident involving a pedestrian. 

Officials say it happened at the intersection of Lacroix Street and Mary Street in Chatham. 

It happened between 4:10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

A blue/green SUV was seen northbound on Lacroix Street towards Sandys Street leaving the area. 

The pedestrian was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with minor injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers. 
 

