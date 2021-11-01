Chatham-Kent Police asking the public to watch for wildlife

Officers in Chatham-Kent responded to a pair of collisions involving deer on Thursday.

Police say thankfully no one was injured, but want to take an opportunity to tell the public to be careful while out driving.

Drivers are reminded to be more vigilant on the roads, especially during dusk and dawn, which is when most collisions with deer occur according to police.

Being aware and taking precautions can reduce collisions, save lives and protect wildlife.

Some recommended things people can do include scaning the road ahead from shoulder to shoulder for any movement, use high beams at night when possible, if an animal is crossing the road stop as safely as possible and never swerve suddenly.