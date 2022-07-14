Chatham-Kent police charge youth with manslaughter

A male youth from Tilbury has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Chatham-Kent Police's Major Crime Section began an investigation into an aggravated assault that took place back on June 6 at the intersection of Queen Street and Louise Street in Tilbury.

Police say the assault resulted in a victim sustaining a severe and life-threatening injury.

The male youth, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault back on June 10.

However, police report that the victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital on June 27, and as a result the youth was arrested again and faces the updated charge.