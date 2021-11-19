Chatham-Kent police dealing with a high number of false 911 calls

A reminder from Chatham-Kent police.

The police service is asking the public not to call 911 unless it's an emergency.

According to a police release, the service received 28 false 911 calls in the last 24 hours.

Police say the false calls are pulling officers away from incidents that require their attention.

For non-emergency incidents, the police service is asking the public to call the Dispatch Centre and if you're looking for municipality resources to call 311.