Chatham-Kent police hand out 197 tickets during Operation Impact

Final numbers are in from Operation Impact in Chatham-Kent.

The nation wide traffic safety initiative was rolled out over the Thanksgiving long weekend focusing on speeding, seatbelt use, impaired driving and other driving offences.

In total, 197 tickets were issued — that includes three impaired driving and two stunt driving charges.

While the campaign has wrapped up, Chatham-Kent police are reminding motorists roadway safety remains a top priority and officers will continue to focus on dangerous behaviours that put all road users at risk.

