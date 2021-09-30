Chatham-Kent police identify victim of fatal train crash

Chatham-Kent police has released the name of a woman killed by a VIA Rail passenger train Sunday night.

According to a release, 42-year-old Jennifer Tong of Chatham was pronounced dead at the scene along with her dog.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a crash between a train and pedestrian at around 11:30pm Sunday along the CN Railway on Park Ave W. near Wedgewood Ave.

The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police.