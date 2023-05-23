Chatham-Kent police identify victims of fatal crash in Wallaceburg

The Chatham-Kent Police Service has identified the victims of a triple fatal crash in Wallaceburg.

Police have identified the victims as 24-year-old Victoria Baertsoen, 24-year-old Matthew Cousins and 23-year-old Shae-Lynn Bachus.

Along with sending condolences to the families of the victims, the police service is sending thoughts and prayers to Selena Bushey and Mackenzie Vandroffelaar as they recover from this tragic incident.

Police report that the 22-year-old Bushey sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering while the 25-year-old Vandroffelaar's condition has stabilized but remains serious condition.

Around 9:55 p.m. this past Monday, emergency personnel responded to a severe motor vehicle collision on McNaughton Avenue at Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.

The crash involved a car and a semi-tanker truck resulting in the deaths of three occupants, life-threatening injury to a fourth occupant and non-life-threatening injuries to a fifth occupant.

The Chatham-Kent Police the Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation.

The municipality announced Tuesday that flags will be flown lowered at the Wallaceburg Municipal Centre in recognition of the lives that were lost.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for the victims' families.