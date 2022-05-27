Chatham-Kent police identify woman killed in weekend crash

Chatham-Kent police have identified a woman killed in a weekend crash.

Police say 18-year-old Mable Baker of Dover Township died following a single motor vehicle collision on Pain Court Line near Bear Line Road around 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.

According to police, the woman was travelling eastbound on Pain Court Line when she struck a tree on the north side of the roadway.

She was sent to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries and later transported to Windsor Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the the collision remains under investigation by the Traffic Management Unit.