Chatham-Kent police investigate alleged threats to high school

Chatham-Kent police say they are closely monitoring alleged threats made toward Chatham Kent Secondary School but that there are currently no threats to anyone's safety.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service and Lambton Kent District School Board are aware of the comments and concerns circulating about alleged threats made toward the school and officers are actively working to investigate the matter.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures to ensure everyone's safety," states an update from police.

The school board also posted a statement on their website that says the board "is working closely with the Chatham-Kent Police Services as they closely monitor this situation."

Both the school board and police say there are currently no threats to the safety of students, staff, or the school.

"We want to assure the community that we take all threats seriously, and our investigators are actively working to investigate the matter," police said.

Police say should new information become available, they will update the community.