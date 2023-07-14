Chatham-Kent Police investigating fatal collision in Camden Township

Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating after a fatal collision.

According to police, on July 13, at 2:58 p.m., emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Dawn Mills Road at Croton Line in Camden Township.

Police say a man driving eastbound on a motorcycle and a man driving southbound in a pick-up truck collided.

Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest on the east side of Dawn Mills Road.

The 49-year-old Oil Springs man in the pick-up truck sustained minor physical injuries, while the 57-year-old Wallaceburg man on the motorcycle was thrown off and sustained fatal injuries.

Despite efforts to revive the man, police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service have offered their deepest condolences to the family and friends, but haven't released any other details.

According to police, the collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Josh Flikweert at 519-355-1092 or joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca.