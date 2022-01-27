Chatham-Kent police investigating fatal crash

A 65-year-old Blenheim man is dead after a crash in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to a single motor vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Raleigh Township on Dillon Road near Fifth Line.

According to police, it's believed the man was as travelling southbound on Dillon Road when he failed to maneuver the right hand turn onto Fifth Line.

Police say the man left the roadway and came to rest in a nearby ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.