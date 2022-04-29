Chatham-Kent police investigating local puppy scam

Police in Chatham-Kent are warning the public to be careful when it comes to buying animals online, and in particular puppies.

Officers are currently investigating a fraud occurring in the Chatham-Kent area regarding an unknown person using the identity of someone else and claiming to sell puppies.

Police are reminding the public to be cautious when purchasing any item online and use extreme caution when sending money to anyone for the exchange of items or goods.

They say occasionally callers or social media profiles are not who they claim to be, and can lead to instances of fraud.

