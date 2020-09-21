Chatham-Kent Police Investigating Serious Crash

Chatham-Kent police say a 20-year-old Raleigh Township man is in a Windsor hospital with serious injuries after a single motor vehicle crash.

Police say the crash happened Saturday afternoon on A.D. Shadd Road, south of Eleventh Line.

According to police, the driver lost control of his truck, left the roadway and rolled several times, coming to a rest in a nearby ditch.

Police say the man was first taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance but was later transported to a Windsor hospital.

The investigation continues.