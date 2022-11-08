Chatham-Kent police investigating variety store robbery

A variety store robbery in Chatham is under investigation.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to Harvey's Variety at 42 Harvery Street last Thursday around 7 p.m.

According to police a man entered the store and showed a weapon.

Police say he was confronted by the store owner before fleeing the store.

He fled on foot westbound on Harvey Street and turned Southbound on Raleigh Street.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’6” tall.

He was wearing a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a black toque, a dark facemask, black skinny jeans and black high-top shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

The store owner was not hurt.