Chatham-Kent police issue reminder after animal remains discovered

A reminder from Chatham-Kent police after the discovery of bones on a property.

Police are asking residents to contact them immediately if bones are found on your property and say the bones should not be touched.

The reminder comes after officers were called to a property on Lorne Avenue in Chatham Sunday afternoon where bones were unearthed under a porch.

According to police, the remains were photographed and sent to an anthropologist.

Police say the anthropologist determined them to be animal remains.