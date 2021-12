Monday's wintry conditions caused a half a dozen collisions in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say six motor vehicle collisions were reported.

The collisions have prompted a reminder from the police service.

Police are reminding drivers that winter weather can be unpredictable at times and are asking motorists to drive slow.

They're also asking motorists not to use cruise control on wet, snowy or icy pavement, steer gently and give space.