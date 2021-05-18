Chatham-Kent Police Lay More Reopening Ontario Act Charges

A 44-year-old Wheatley man is charged with two counts of failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

Chatham-Kent police say the service continues to receive complaints about gatherings happening at churches in the municipality.

The latest charges stem from two gatherings at Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley on May 9 and May 16.

The man was charged by police on Monday.

As AM800 news reported Monday, a 37-year-old man from Raleigh Township was charged in connection to a gathering on Sunday at Old Colony Mennonite Church on Cundle Line in Charing Cross.