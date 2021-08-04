Chatham-Kent Police Lay Several Charges Following Two Weapons Calls
Police in Chatham-Kent were kept busy with a pair of weapons calls Monday and Tuesday.
The first saw police called to the area of Third St. late Monday night for a report of a man who had pulled a knife on another man.
Officers searched the area for the suspect — a 32-year-old Chatham man was arrested for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
The second call came in early Tuesday morning in the area of Grand Ave W.
According to police, three males had threatened a victim with a knife and firearm.
A 17, 18 and 22-year-old man are facing a long list of charges including uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance suspected to be cocaine.
Police also located a Glock replica pellet gun which has been seized as evidence.