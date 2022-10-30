Chatham-Kent Police leading an Educational Drug Safety Initiative for kids

Chatham-Kent Police are leading an educational drug safety initiative for local grade 5 V.I.P. (Values, Influences and Peers) students.

This initiative is to help youth get the facts they need to make informed decisions when it comes to drugs and alcohol, and to educate and increase awareness of substance abuse.

Each student will receive a copy of 'Drug Safety: Smart Choices for LIFE', a handbook geared toward youth with information about the dangers of alcohol, vaping/tobacco, and illicit drugs.

Special Constable Brenda Koldyk, with Chatham-Kent Police, says information is gathered from the Ontario Student Drug and Mental Health Survey to show when youth begin abusing drugs and alcohol.

"Drug use with students in grade 7 to 12 is high energy, caffeine drinks, followed by alcohol and vaping, and then cannabis. We provide that education to them through being in the classroom for the V.I.P. program, but then they take this book home with them to discuss with their parents or guardians so that they have that information readily at hand."

She says why it's so crucial to start educating youth at such a young age.

"I think it's important to teach them before they're introduced, just so that they can make informed decisions. With marijuana being legalized, they may see people using that, but not really understand the consequences. Quite often the students feel that if something is legal, it must be okay."

Constable Koldyk says it's important to teach kids about peer pressure and knowing when to say 'no'.

"The person that's going to introduce them to drugs is more than likely going to be a friend. So, it's so difficult to say 'no', but if they have the valid points that they can identify with their friends to their reasoning, and make a choice not to use, it's more likely going to be accepted."

Constable Koldyk says the Health Unit, and speaking to your family doctor is a great way for parents to gather more information on education surrounding substance abuse.