Chatham-Kent Police look for more information following serious assault in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent Police are looking for the public's help after a serious assault in Wallaceburg.

Police are currently investigating an assault that took place on July 5 at approximately 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Duke Street in Wallaceburg.

The assault caused the 32-year-old male victim to have significant injury.

As police continue to investigate, they ask anyone with video surveillance or who many have witnessed the assault to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.