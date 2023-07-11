Chatham-Kent Police look for public's help following assault

Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public's assistance with an assault investigation.

Police say the assault happened on July 5 on Richmond Street in Chatham where one car bumped another at a red light, resulting in an exchange of words between the drivers.

One man then sprayed the other with suspected pepper spray and travelled west on Richmond.

The suspect is described as an 18-20-year-old man, approximately 150 pounds with shaggy blonde hair. He was driving a black, new model Audi, four-door sedan with silver around the windows.

Anyone with information to assist in identifying this person is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.