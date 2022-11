Police in Chatham-Kent are asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old woman.

According to police, Shizuki Kiyosawa was last seen Monday afternoon near Chatham Christian School.

Police say she's 5'5" with a thin build and long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey uniform hoodie, black slim-fit pants, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a black winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police.