Chatham-Kent police looking for 1963 Cadillac

Police in Chatham-Kent are looking for a 1963 blue Cadillac.

According to police, officers responded to a break-and-enter call on March 27 on O'Neill Line in Howard Township.

Police say it's believed the the incident happened sometime between March 22 and when it was reported.

Investigators say the Cadillac and a white dual-axel tandem trailer were removed from the property.

Police say the Cadillac did not contain an engine and was in a stage of restoration.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.