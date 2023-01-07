Chatham-Kent Police looking for information regarding Wallaceburg shooting

Chatham-Kent Police have provided an update regarding a shooting in Wallaceburg.

On December 30, 2022, police responded to a weapons call on Murray Street.

When officers arrived, they located a man with injuries from being shot with a firearm.

The 42-year-old Wallaceburg man was transported to the hospital and was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

The Major Crime Unit has obtained footage of a vehicle of interest through investigation.

If you have information on the vehicle or any information that may assist with the investigation, please contact Detective Constable Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 618.