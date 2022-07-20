Chatham-Kent police looking for missing youth

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Police say Austin Wilson was last seen in Chatham on Sunday.

He's described as Caucasian, 5’11”, 195lbs, with dark hair and green eyes.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a black and orange Baltimore Orioles old baseball jacket, green baggy-fitting camouflage pants, a black snapback hat, and white Nike shoes with no laces.

Police say he sometimes wears a chain and dog tags around his neck.

Both police and Wilson's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

