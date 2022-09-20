iHeartRadio
Chatham-Kent Police looking for public's assistance 


Chatham-Kent Police are looking for the public's assistance following a robbery. 

On Friday, August 26, between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., a suspect(s) entered a home through a basement window on Regal Drive in Tilbury. 

Once inside, the suspect(s) removed electronics and accessories, pool cues and a cue bag, a wallet and truck keys. 

If you have any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Constable Nicole Kadour at nicolek@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

