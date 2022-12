Police in Chatham-Kent are asking for the public's help.

Police say sometime between December 25 and December 26, a black enclosed trailer was stolen from an outbuilding on McCreary Line in Chatham Township.

According to police, the trailer is dual axel with chrome fenders with "Legend" and "Thunder Aluminum Trailers" decals on the sides and the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.