Chatham-Kent Police need the public's help in locating a teenager.

Police are looking for 13-year-old Rachel McLean.

She was last seen at a house in Dresden this morning around 12:30 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, multi-coloured pyjama pants and black running shoes.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-352-1234 x9.