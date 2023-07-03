Chatham-Kent police make arrests in separate domestic calls on Canada Day

Chatham-Kent police made a few arrests over the Canada Day long weekend.

The first call came in around 10:00 a.m. Saturday when police attended a residence in Chatham for intimate partner violence violations.

Investigators determined a 28-year-old man had been communicating with his ex-girlfriend and attended her home. He was arrested and charged with failing to comply with release order and was released from custody with a future court date.

Police say they also learned, the man's ex, a 26-year-old woman had been allowing the man to come to her home. As a result, she was also arrested and charged with facilitating a breach and was released with a future court date.



In a separate call later on Canada Day just before 9:00 p.m., police were called to a home in Wheatley for a report of a domestic incident.

Police say they learned that a man had breached a previous release order by attending a woman's residence, where he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill her.

The man was arrested for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and failure to comply with undertaking.

He was held pending a bail hearing.