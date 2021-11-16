Chatham-Kent police officer charged following domestic dispute

A Chatham-Kent police officer is facing charges following a domestic dispute.

The officer was arrested on November 11, but no other details are being released at this time to protect the identity of the victim and the integrity of the investigation.

According to a release from Chatham-Kent police, to ensure impartiality, the the Windsor Police Service has taken over the investigation.

The officer has been suspended with pay and will appear in court on December 7.

Chatham-Kent police say a Police Services Act investigation is pending as well.