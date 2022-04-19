Chatham-Kent police officer charged in off-duty domestic incident      

A Chatham-Kent Police officer has been charged following an off-duty domestic related investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.

According to police, on Monday, April 18, the officer was charged with mischief, utter threats to cause death or bodily harm and utter threats to damage property, stemming from an incident that was reported to OPP on Sunday.

The officer was released with a future court date of April 28.

Police in Chatham-Kent say no further information will be released in order to protect the identity of the victim, integrity of the investigation and subsequent criminal court process along with a pending Police Services Act investigation.

The officer has been suspended from duty, with pay.