Chatham-Kent police officer charged with impaired driving

The Chatham-Kent Police Service has charged one of its own with impaired driving.

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Howard Road near Indian Creek Road in Chatham. 

Through investigation, police learned that the driver, who left the scene, was an off-duty officer.

Police say that Constable Bryan Vaughan, 51, was located at his residence and arrested.

The 16-year veteran of the police service has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit and failing to report an accident. 

He has been released from custody pending a future court date of January 21, 2022.

He has been re-assigned to administrative duties.  

The Chatham-Kent Police Service will not be providing any additional information or comments as the incident is now before the courts. 

