Chatham-Kent Police officer's actions found to be reasonable in shooting of Tilbury man

A Chatham-Kent Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a shooting in Tilbury.

On September 5, 2021 police responded to a report of a man possibly armed with a gun at the intersection of Laurentia Dr. and Rose Ave.

According to the province's Special Investigations Unit, officers arrived to find a 63-year-old man holding a crowbar.

After refusing to drop the weapon, officers attempted to use a taser on the suspect who then pulled an object from his jacket and began pointing it at police.

An officer fired his service weapon four times striking the suspect twice — he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation by the SIU found the officer's use of lethal force was warranted as he had reason to believe the suspect was pointing a firearm at police.

The SIU is called in following any police incident resulting in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm.