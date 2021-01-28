Chatham-Kent Police Release Photo of Second Suspect Wanted in Shooting

Police in Chatham-Kent have released a photo of a second suspect wanted after a shooting earlier this week on Harvey Street.

Police have not released any details about the suspect but have released a photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.

As heard on AM800 news Thursday morning, police identified 19-year-old Terry St. Hill as a suspect in the shooting and is wanted for attempted murder.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night in Chatham around 6pm.

According to police, a 17-year-old youth and a 37-year-old man were shot suffering non-life threatening injuries while a dog was also shot and killed.

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene in a white, compact car.

St. Hill is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

