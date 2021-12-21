Chatham-Kent police reminding public after unattended running vehicle stolen

Chatham-Kent police are reminding the public not to leave your vehicle running while unattended.

Police say a vehicle was left running outside of a Tim Hortons on Lacroix Street Monday morning just before 8 a.m. and was stolen.

According to police, video surveillance showed two suspects stealing the vehicle.

Police say a short time later, they received a driving complaint call about the same vehicle.

The suspects were located by police and were arrested and charged.

A 25-year-old Chatham woman and a 41-year-old Chatham man were charged with theft of motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime, under $5,000.

Police say "while it’s tempting this time of year to start your vehicle and leave it running to warm up, it’s also an open invitation for thieves looking to drive away with your car."