Chatham-Kent police respond to alleged bomb threat at local business

Chatham-Kent police report that on Tuesday afternoon they responded to an alleged bomb threat at a business on Richmond Street.

According to police, through investigation they learned the manager had received a generic email suggesting that bombs were in the building.

The premise was evacuated as a precaution, and the property along with attached buildings were searched, but nothing suspicious was found.

Police say the email appears to be from an international source, similar to other threats that have been reported across North America.