Chatham-Kent Police searching for suspect following several mischief incidents

Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following several mischief incidents.

Police are looking for information after a swastika was drawn on vehicles, business doors and signs.

The incidents occurred overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in the areas of Keil Drive South, Baldoon Road and Park Avenue West in Chatham.

Anyone with information to identify the suspect or information about the incident is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.