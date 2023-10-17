Chatham-Kent police seize $500,000 worth of drugs and guns

17 drug and weapon charges have been laid in connection to a police investigation from 2019.

Chatham-Kent police say its Intelligence Unit has been investigating the importation and trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl connected to an investigation from four years ago.

Police say that investigation led to the seizure of roughly $3.2 million of illicit substances.

But this past August, officers with Intelligence Section conducted two search warrants in Chatham resulting in the seizure of nearly $500,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, several firearms and Canadian currency.

Police say due to the information they gathered about the preparation and planning of the drug ring, an additional search warrant was conducted at the Collins Bay Correctional Facility in Kingston leading to charges against two men.

A 40-year-old from Kingston, who's already behind bars from the 2019 investigation has been charged with five counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence.

A 37-year-old from Chatham is charged with six counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, five counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence and Careless Storage of a Firearm. Police say he was released from custody and has a future court date.