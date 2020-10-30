Chatham-Kent Police Seize Roughly $77,000 Worth of Drugs

Drugs, a handgun and ammunition have all been seized in Chatham-Kent.

According to police, members of the Intelligence Section executed a warrant on Thursday and when they saw a man leave his home and drive to a local motel in Chatham, officers approached him in the parking lot and he was taken into custody.

Police say the man was in possession of three cell phones and a large amount of cash.

The search warrant was for the vehicle and officers found suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, a hand gun, ammunition, electronic digital scales and large amounts of cash in the trunk.

A 32-year-old Chatham man is facing 14 charges including Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm.

Police say the street value of the seized drugs is roughly $77,000.

The man remains in custody pending a bail hearing.