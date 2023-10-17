Chatham-Kent police send out reminder after false 911 call

Police in Chatham-Kent are reminding the public about the seriousness of making false 911 calls after an incident earlier this month.

According to police, an anonymous 911 call was made on October 5 about a man standing on his front porch waving a firearm on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham.

Police say officers arrive on scene and took immediate action by closing off a nearby intersection.

But after a thorough assessment, police say it was determined the call was false and there was no actual threat to public safety.

Police say making a false emergency report is a criminal offence and can lead to legal consequences.