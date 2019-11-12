Chatham-Kent Police Target Apartment Building

A partnership between Chatham-Kent Police and the new owner of an apartment building is helping to cut down on criminal activity.

Over the past 18-months, there has been increased drug related events at 190 Thames St. and a new initiative with the police departments "Drugs and Street Crimes Section" has led to a number of arrests.

Police say since the new owner took over in September, there has been significant progress at the complex.

Four search warrants have been executed with 15 people being arrested, 13 drug and 10 criminal charges have been laid and four prohibited weapons were seized.

Chief of Police Gary Conn says “The same is true throughout Chatham-Kent. The Chatham-Kent Police Service, in conjunction with property owners and community partners, are committed to removing drugs and targeting criminal activity wherever it is happening.”