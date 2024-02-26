Chatham-Kent police turning to the public for help after two snowmobiles were stolen

Police in Chatham-Kent are turning to the public for tips after two snowmobiles and a snowmobile trailer were stolen from the parking lot of Rob's Automotive Repair on Richmond Street

Police say the incident happened sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The snowmobiles and trailer are described as:

-orange 2007 Artic Cat, model F10, registration number 96988

-yellow 1998 Ski Doo last registration number 8AE647

-black 2018 Home trailer, body style PF, last seen with Ontario License W6250Y

Photos of the snowmobiles and trailer can be viewed in the story on our website.

Anyone with information to assist this investigation is asked to contact Constable Thomas Michaud at thomasm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).