Chatham-Kent Police Warn of Renovation Scam

Chatham-Kent Police Service is warning residents about a home renovations scam after several reports from residents across the region.



According to police, the scammers are knocking on doors and telling homeowners they need something fixed like their roof or driveway.

Investigators say, the suspects then ask for cash upfront so they can purchase supplies but never return to perform the work.



In some cases, police say work gets underway but then the victim is told more work has to be done and more money is needed.



Police encourage anyone who needs renovations done should get several estimates and ask family and friends to recommend a contractor they trust.