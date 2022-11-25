Chatham-Kent police warning residents of grandparent scam

Chatham-Kent Police are reminding residents to be cautious when receiving calls from people claiming to be family members in trouble asking for money.

Police say they responded to a fraud complaint in Howard Township.

After an investigation, police say a victim was called by someone who claimed to be their grandson.

They allegedly told the victim that the police had stopped him and his friends after finding drugs and a gun in his car.

They asked the victim for money to bail them out of jail, and that there was a "gag order" in place which meant they couldn't tell anyone.

Following the incident, the suspect continued to remain in contact with the victim with other requests for money.

Chatham-Kent Police continue their investigation.