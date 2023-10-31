Chatham-Kent Public Health issues advisory notice for uninspected tattoo shop

Chatham-Kent Public Health is warning the public of an uninspected tattoo shop.

CK Public Health has issued an advisory notice to individuals who may have received services at 'Tattoos by Cienna', located at 211 Park Street in Chatham.

In a statement, CK Public Health says clients who have received a tattoo service at the location are potentially at risk of contracting a bloodborne infection, including HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C.

Those impacted are advised to contact CK Public Health as soon as possible, as bloodborne infection testing is strongly recommended.

When considering a tattoo service, residents are encouraged to confirm that the business is inspected by the local public health authority and compliant with infection prevention and control legislation and best practices.