Chatham-Kent Public Library to host haunted dollhouse making event for teens

Things are getting spooky at Chatham-Kent Public Library!

Teens between the ages of 12 to 18 are invited to come and make a haunted dollhouse at the Chatham Branch, 120 Queen Street on Thursday, October 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Reanne Rekker, Young Adult and Reference Library Technician, Chatham-Kent Public Library says all supplies will be provided.

"We're going to start with the basic model but your imagination is the limit, however you want to make it spooky. We've got paints, we've got moss, we've got 3D printed items to go along with it to jazz the whole situation up."

She says she has space for 15 teens.

"But considering the popularity of last year, I've given myself some wiggle room. I'm going to make a waitlist and if I need to open it up to more people then I'll try to open it up to more based on interest."

She says she's happy to bring in another activity to the teens of Chatham-Kent.

"We're definitely gearing up for our teen programming, trying to make it nice and consistent. We have a book that's going to be starting and that's going to be going on in October as well. All of our teen items are now fine free so we're definitely happy we're starting to create this all inclusive space for teens to feel like that the library is the space to be."

Those interested must pre-register by:

Phone: 519-354-2940

Text: 519-401-7174

Email: cklibrary@chatham-kent.ca

Facebook chat: @ckplibrary

Rekker says parental supervision at the event is not required.



To find out more about programs and events at Chatham-Kent Public Library, visit ckpl.ca.